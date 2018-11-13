On Neha Dhupia's Show, It Was No Filter Angad Bedi: He Talked About Yuvraj Singh And Former Girlfriends

Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi on the sets of No Filter Neha.

Neha Dhupia's latest guest on her talk show No Filter Neha season 3 was her actor husband Angad Bedi, who revealed a lot about his relationship with the actress and also about his former girlfriends. On Instagram, Neha Dhupia shared a snippet from No Filter Neha, from which we learned that Angad had a gala time pulling Neha's leg. The Ek Tha Tiger actor also gave some really fantastic answers, which will win over any fan. For example, when Angad Bedi was asked how he convinced their parents for the wedding, the actor said: "My in-laws were already convinced four-and-a-half years ago, except for the wife. I don't know why you took forever. It wasn't hard to convince my parents either."

How many women has he been with?

Angad: No, I've not been with so many women. I think I might say about 75.

Angad on convincing his parents and in-laws.

Angad: I've never tried to impress anybody in my life. I wear my heart on my sleeve, if I want to do something, I go ahead and do it. I think I learnt that from my dad. My in-laws were already convinced four-and-a-half years ago, except for the wife. I don't know why you took forever. It wasn't hard to convince my parents either. Because of a lot of things. They really wanted me to settle down also, start a family, and raise children. And I realised by the way I was going, living in Bandra all by myself, that wasn't going to happen very soon.

Yuvraj Singh being angry with him for not telling him about his wedding.

Angad: My best friend did share an Instagram post very recently on Friendship Day and I read that post. Yuvi's quote was something like - just my take on people and who I thought were friends, after the experience, I would like to say I love my dogs more. Something like that, I just thought it was a bit immature. But he is entitled to his opinion so it's fine. It was my fault and I say this very openly that I should've given him more time but then unfortunately for us the decision making was so sudden. He has his reasons to be upset and I really love him but if you want to say what our relationship is right now, yes, it's not the same and I hope in due course it does get better because I miss him. He's a dear friend of mine.

When Angad's girlfriend left him at a bar in New York

Angad: That was my second trip to New York but my first with the girl I was seeing, and my friends, we went in a big group. And I think we were celebrating her 30th birthday. We went to this bar and she was partying with her friends, I think after a few drinks she got a bit aggressive, I remember. And then she wanted to go somewhere else and I was really tired, which is fair, it was her birthday. I said, 'Why don't you go with your friends, I'll just go back.' I don't know, some switch went off in her head and she just left me there, in the bar. I didn't have any money, my wallet was in her bag, I didn't have a mobile phone, it was in her bag. I was jet lagging so badly, I didn't even have the address to where I was staying. So I was just like a headless chicken at some 4:30 in the morning. Then I went back, I said I don't want to stay here anymore and I just wanted to leave that apartment which I had paid a lot of money for. I went up, I took my bag and I left.

His playlist for his child

Angad: Diljit Dosanjh songs.

One-night-stand or long-term relationships?

Angad: One-night-stand. Long term relationship is shit, the reason being that people who enter long-term relationships cannot make up their mind. In 3 months or 6 months you know if you want to close the deal with your partner.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in hush-hush ceremony in May this year. The couple announced Neha's pregnancy in August.

Angad Bedi was last seen in Soorma and he hasn't announced his next project yet.