Inside Neha Dhupia's Star-Studded Baby Shower Celebrations With Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor And Others

Huma Qureshi shared this image from Neha Dhupia's baby shower. (Image courtesy: iamhumaq )

Highlights Huma, Sonakshi, Kiara Advani shared pictures on Instagram KJo, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter also attended the baby shower Neha, Angad announced their pregnancy on social media last month

Actress Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her first child with husband Angad Bedi, was treated to a dreamy baby shower in Mumbai, which was attended by some of her close friends including filmmaker Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Janhvi Kapoor among others. Angad Bedi and several other Bollywood actors including Huma Qureshi, Kiara Adavani and Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses from Neha's baby shower on their Instagram profile on Sunday. Angad Bedi shared several pictures from the baby shower on his Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, the couple could be seen cutting the cake.

Take a look at the pictures here:

A screenshot of Angad Bedi's Instagram story. A screenshot of Angad Bedi's Instagram story.

Soha Ali Khan, who happens to be a close friend of Neha Dhupia, was one of the first celebrities to share a picture from the celebrations. Soha shared a picture of Neha along with actress Konkona Sen Sharma and wrote: "Through thick and thin."

Meanwhile, Neha's Lust Stories co-star Kiara Advani also shared multiple pictures from the celebrations. She shared a picture of the parents-to-be and wrote: "These too"

A screenshot of Kiara Advani's Instagram story A screenshot of Kiara Advani's Instagram story

Sophie Choudry too gave us a glimpse of the celebrations by sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram and wrote: "Lots of love and laughter as we celebrated Neha, Angad and soon to arrive, baby Bedi! So what do you guys reckon...Will it be a gorgeous girl or a badmaash boy?"

Huma Qureshi, too shared a group picture of the "glowing gorgeous mama-to-be" along with Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Kiara Advani.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May this year and three months after their hush hush wedding, the couple announced their pregnancy on social media. Neha Dhupia and Anand Bedi shared identical posts to announce her pregnancy. Angad wrote: "Ha! Turns out this rumor is true. 3 of us."

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in Netflix's Lust Stories, in a segment directed by Karan Johar. She is currently shooting for the third season of her talks show No Filter Neha and awaits the release ofd her next film Helicopter Eela.

Angad Bedi was last seen in the sports biopic Soorma, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu.