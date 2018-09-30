Neha Dhupia's Pregnancy Glow Is Hard To Miss In These Baby Shower Photos

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were all smiles for the paparazzi

A baby shower was hosted for Neha Dhupia on Sunday, who is expecting her first child with Angad Bedi. The couple arrived at the venue hand-in-hand and looking oh-so-adorable. For the baby shower, mom-to-be Neha chose a comfy white flowy outfit which she paired with a tiara and oh boy, she looked simply gorgeous. Angad chose a blue formal outfit for the occasion. Neha's pregnancy glow in the photos from the baby shower is unmissable. The flashbulbs popped incessantly as Neha and Angad walked in for the photo-op. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding, which took place in New Delhi, was an intimate affair attended by the family's close associates. Three month after their wedding, the couple announced the pregnancy with identical posts on social media.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia make for a fabulous couple and they are often spotted on the trends lists. Their Instagram post announcing the pregnancy news went crazy viral. "Ha! Turns out this rumor is true," Angad captioned his social media post featuring himself and Neha.

Last month, Neha and Angad walked the ramp for designer Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Neha Dhupia is not someone who believes in taking taking pregnancy breaks and her Instagram timeline is proof. Neha is shooting for the third season of her talk show No Filter Neha and continually shares behind-the-scene pictures from the sets. Neha Dhupia's close friend Karan Johar will also be part of the talk show. Neha was recently seen in Netflix's Lust Stories in the segment directed by Karan. The actress has Helicopter Eela in the line-up.

Angad Bedi was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma. He is currently working on The Zoya Factor, which also features Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan and Sanjay Kapoor.