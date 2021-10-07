How 'Nervous' Neha Dhupia Was Moments Before Welcoming Baby Son In The Hospital

Angad Bedi shared this video of Neha Dhupia from the hospital. (Image courtesy: angadbedi )

Ever since Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their baby boy on Sunday, the actor has been sharing videos of pictures of themselves from the hospital, where the baby was born. According to his recent post, Neha Dhupia is supposed to be discharged from the hospital today but more on that later. On Thursday, Angad Bedi shared a clip showing how nervous she was moments before the delivery. The video shows pregnant Neha Dhupia heading towards the operation theatre after giving Angad Bedi a tight hug. "Nervousness before going in the operation theatre. Neha Dhupia, you brave girl," Angad Bedi wrote in the caption.

See the video of Neha Dhupia from the hospital here:

On Wednesday evening, Angad Bedi went live on Instagram from the hospital. He thanked his fans for all the wishes and shared that the actress and their baby are okay. He added that Neha will get discharged from the hospital by Thursday-Friday. Check it out here:

Earlier on Wednesday, Angad Bedi dedicated a loved-up post to his wife. "I'm your baby daddy!! Thank you for everything Mrs Bedi! You complete me, Neha Dhupia," he captioned two pictures of themselves from the hospital.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's second child was born on Sunday. "BEDIS BOY is here! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the 'baby' title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare. Neha Dhupia, thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now. #bedisboy," the actor wrote in an Instagram post.

Neha Dhupia has worked in several films like Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Neha also judged reality show Roadies.