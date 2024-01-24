Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's Son Is Already A Sustainable Fashionista In His Dad's Childhood Sweater

Neha's Son Is A Sustainable Fashionista In His Dad's Childhood Sweater

Neha Dhupia not only knows how to be a fashionable mom but also gives sustainability high priority. The actress has been quite vocal about being an environmental enthusiast and her lifestyle portrays it as well. Recently, the actress shared a mom trick on Instagram and indeed, every Indian mother will relate. With an array of pictures, she told of a sweet story of her baby boy wearing his dad Angad Bedi's sweater from childhood. She posted on Instagram, "Our baby boy In his daddy's sweater when his daddy @angadbedi was 2-3 years old !!! Yes now do the math.." Her sustainably correct move came most stylishly as her baby boy looked adorably chic in a blue and grey sweater that came with minimal red details for that pop of colour.

Giving away or handing down items has always been nostalgic and is a sustainable move as well. Neha Dhupia too believes in the supremacy of the same. She further wrote, "As moms of today, a whole bunch of us, we believe in passing books, toys and clothes around whether they are ours or for our babies .. it's a great one for ours to keep and ours to give away. And yes a large part of it is also given away to kids and moms in need!" She further added, " Try it, it's good for the heart and great for the environment= upscale, recycle, reinvent, vintage, #handmedowns ... #oldisthenewnew."

