Neha Dhupia Reveals How Her And Angad Bedi's Love Story Was An 'Unplanned' Journey

Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Highlights Neha made a revelation about her relationship with Angad Neha and Angad are expecting their first child Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in May this year

Some love stories are just meant to be and Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's story reminds us of just that. In her piece for Humans Of Bombay, the 38-year-old actress made an interesting revelation about her and Angad Bedi's love story. Did you know that they first met in a gym when Neha was 20 years old? Yes. In her post, Neha revealed how Angad saw her in a gym for the first time and told his friend, "I'm going to get to know her one day.'" Neha, who is expecting her first child with Angad, documented all the facets of their relationship, right form the time when they used to be close friends, to getting married. In her post, Neha described how Angad stood by her through thick and thin. She wrote: "I always fell back on him for support. He lived a bachelor life and he knew the one place he could always stop for unreasonable demands of home food day or night was my place. We became close friends-there was no facade, no judgements and no attempts to impress one another. Well, no attempts to impress on my part! In fact, he was the first call I made after a major heartbreak and he talked me through it. Of course, I'm sure there was a hidden motive!"

Neha also opened up about how Angad "wasn't subtle" about his love for her and revealed that it was her filmmaker friend Karan Johar, who helped her realise that her now husband, Angad Bedi was madly in love with her. "Finally, at a party, Karan Johar took us aside and screamed at us- 'Can you not see this?! Are you blind?' You should have seen the look on Angad's face. It was like he had 'I told you so!' tattooed on his forehead," read an excerpt from Neha Dhupia's post.

Read more about Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's journey from best friends to life partners in her Humans Of Bombay post here:

In her post, Neha also shared how Angad didn't propose to her in a convention way. "When we finally decided to get married, he didn't go down on one knee and propose. He told me I'd already wasted 4 years and declared Chalo Dilli! to meet his parents. Then he said, 'Before you change your mind, pick out an outfit because we're getting married in two days," said Neha Dhupia.

Neha, who got married to Angad in May this year, added, "Every time Angad and I have planned something for our lives, our plans have fallen apart- so we're sticking to the unplanned! The wedding, the baby, the parenting...We're winging it all."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May this year and three months after their hush hush wedding, the couple announced their pregnancy on social media.