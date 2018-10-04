Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's 'Not So Glamorous' Version Of Chogada Is Too Cute For Our Weak Hearts

Angad Bedi with Neha Dhupia. (Image courtesy: angadbedi)

Highlights "Thank God the song is a block buster," wrote Angad Bedi "Cutest couple ever," read a comment Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi, Jacqueline have taken the challenge so far

Parents-to-be Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are the latest addition to the list of actors to accept the 'Chogada With Love' challenge. On Thursday, Angad Bedi shared an oh-so-adorable video of himself along with wife Neha Dhupia and we just can't stop gushing over it. Neha and Angad, dressed in casual attires, can be seen dressed grooving to Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's Chogada, though it will be difficult to say what we loved more about the video, the sudden pillow fight or Neha's priceless expressions. Angad captioned the post: "Ok so we tried and here's our not so glamorous version... Thank God the song is a block buster and so will be the film. Good luck!" The video garnered lots of love from Angad's Instafam. Remarks such as "cutest couple ever" and "sweetest version of Chogada" were seen in the comments section.

Check out the video here:

Other than Neha and Angad, several Bollywood actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar shared videos of themselves dancing to Loveyatri song Chogada as a part of 'Chogada With Love' challenge, which started as a promotional strategy for the film.

Jacqueline too can't stop obsessing over the song. She shared a video of herself dancing to Chogada and wrote: "Haha! So our current obsession is Chogada. Here's some 'Chogada With Love' literally the first and last takes with my girlies. Which one did you like and how do you express your love?? Mine has always been through dance!"

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May this year and they announced their pregnancy on social media in August. Angad Bedi recently hosted a baby shower for Neha, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha and Neha'a Lust Stories co-star Kiara Advani among others.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia is currently busy shooting for the third season of her talk show No Filter Neha, while Anagad Bedi is filming The Zoya Factor, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.