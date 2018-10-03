How Cute Is Priyanka Chopra's Version Of Loveyatri's Chogada With Her Little Dance Buddies

Here's Priyanka Chopra dancing to Chogada (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra added such a cute twist to the song Chogada from Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's Loveyatri, which releases this Friday. Aayush is making his Bollywood debut with the movie and Priyanka, who is part of Arpita Khan Sharma's circle of close friends, joined in for the promotional duties of the film. Priyanka contributed the video as part of the 'Chogada With Love' challenge, which was started as a promotional strategy for the film. Sharing the video on Twitter, in which Priyanka can be seen adorably choreographing for a bunch of school kids, she wrote: "From these cuties and me to the team of Loveyatri, here's my Chogada With Love challenge... Wishing you all the best Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain." Loveyatri is produced by Salman Khan, whose Bharat Priyanka Chopra quit recently.

Jacqueline Fernandez is also equally obsessed with Chogada. "Haha! So our current obsession is Chogada here's some Chogada With Love literally the first and last takes with my girlies. Which one did you like and how do you express your love?? Mine has always been through dance!" she wrote for this crazy dance video:

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora roped in VJ Anusha Dandekar to recreate her own version of Chogada:

Kartik Aaryan's Chogada-special video with his mother is no less on the cute meter:

#LoveTakesOver

when you express it Right

In love wid d songs n promos of #Loveyatri

Mom - Kya Gaane hai yaar !!

All the best @aaysharma .@Warina_Hussain@SKFilmsOfficial . #Chogadawithlovepic.twitter.com/YFdzGwXA6E — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) October 3, 2018

Chogada, which released in mid-August, has meanwhile received a warm welcome from the audience for its catchy beats and is now said to be the latest favourite anthem for Navratri. Take a look at the original song here:

Loveyatri also marks Warina Hussain's maiden Bollywood project. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveyatri is all set to hit screens on October 5, when it will clast at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun.