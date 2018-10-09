'I Am A Big Bully': Learnt A Few Things About 'No Filter' Katrina Kaif Today

Katrina Kaif on Neha Dhupia's show (courtesy nehadhupia)

"You're a mess!" Neha Dhupia told Katrina Kaif during her show No Filter Neha and the 35-year-old actress didn't seem to mind at all. Instead, she said "I feel it's okay!" Katrina will inaugurate No Filter Neha's third season with the first episode and ahead of that, the promo is only a glimpse of what to expect from a fun-filled episode with Neha and Katrina "locked" in a room. Katrina Kaif appears to have hijacked Neha's license to talk incessantly and ask controversial questions on the show because this is how Neha described the upcoming episode: "Can't stop Katrina Kaif. Listen to the self-proclaimed bully on the very first episode of No Filter Neha season 3."

Katrina Kaif has a reputation for being a fitness freak but to what extent you'll get to know once you hear Neha say this: "There's also a time when you pulled out your trainer from parties to train?"

"I am a pain. I am a big bully!" replied Katrina. The actress is known to have taken over for celebrity fitness trailer Yasmin Karachiwala and increased the difficulty level on Alia Bhatt's work-out sessions.

For those who are still not sure as to what to expect when Katrina Kaif is on a 'no filter' mode, you must review her Koffee With Karan episode once - that's when we learnt of the infamous 'I Hate Katrina Kaif' club. While Katrina will be there on Neha's show, there's been no update on whether she'll be part of Koffee With Karan 6 or not.

The third season of No Filter Neha will also have guests such as Kajol, Radhika Apte, Badshah, Karan Johar, Harbhajan Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Neha's husband Angad Bedi.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently looking forward to the release of Thugs Of Hindostan. Katrina Kaif also stars in Salman Khan's Bharat, which releases on Eid next year.