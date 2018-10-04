Want To Ace The Chogada Step? Take Notes From Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif taking the 'Chogada With Love' Challenge (Courtesy katrinakaif)

Highlights "Effortlessly Beautiful and amazing," read a comment Salman Khan is launching brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with Loveyatri Loveyatri is all set to hit the screens on Friday

As part of the 'Chogada With Love' Challenge, actress Katrina Kaif has shared a video of herself dancing to the film's much-loved garba song. Katrina also coaxed her gym trainers to join her as the back-up dancers for the video. "Thanks to my dear trainers Ashwin and Niteish, for being my back up dancers and not crumbling under the pressure of getting the step in ten minutes," Katrina Kaif captioned the video. The video shared by Katrina Kaif has 1,066,220 views within two hours. Chogada is one of the songs from Loveyatri and the makers of the film started the challenge as a part of a promotional strategy. Salman Khan is launching brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with the Abhiraj Minawala film.

Priyanka Chopra added her own twist to the 'Chogada With Love' challenge. In the video posted by the 36-year-old actress, she can be seen adorably choreographing for a bunch of school kids. "From these cuties and me to the team of Loveyatri, here's my 'Chogada With Love challenge... Wishing you all the best Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain," Priyanka captioned the video.

Earlier, we saw Jacqueline Fernandez equally obsessing over Chogada. "Haha! So our current obsession is Chogada here's some Chogada With Love literally the first and last takes with my girlies. Which one did you like and how do you express your love?? Mine has always been through dance!" she captioned her video.

Celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan , Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and others have taken up the challenge.

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are making their Bollywood debuts with Loveyatri, which has been produced by Salman Khan. Salman in an earlier interview to IANS revealed why he chose to produce Loveyatri: "Love is supreme and ultimate. You love your family, girlfriend, wife, brother, sister and friends, and sometimes we fight with them. But during festival times or at a time when the person needs you emotionally or in bad times like illness or accident, everyone comes back and stands together and forgets all the enmity. That's how I thought of making a film with festive background."

Loveyatri also features Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the screens tomorrow.