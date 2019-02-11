Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta And Others Attend Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie's Naming Ceremony

Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda arriving at the ceremony

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor hosted her son Ravie's naming ceremony at her Mumbai residence on Monday and the who's who of the television as well as the film industry were in attendance. Ekta Kapoor's parents Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor were spotted outside the venue dressed in traditional outfits. Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya were also part of the ceremony. Laksshya looked cute as a button in a yellow kurta and white pyjama. Ekta Kapoor walked in for the photo-op outside the venue. Ekta looked stunning in a light yellow sharara. Karan Johar, who is a dear friend of Ekta Kapoor, arrived with his mom Hiroo Johar. Cabinet Minister Smirti Irani has had a long association with Ekta and in no way could she give this day a miss. She came over to congratulate the new mother and to be part of the ceremony. Several other celebrities including Farah Khan, Shamita Shetty, Urvashi sharma, Urvashi Dholakia, Divya Dutta, Rahul Bose, Mona Singh, Krystle D'Souza, Pragya Yadav, Sakshi Tanwar and Shabir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul were part of the function.

Ekta Kapoor announced the arrival of the youngest member of the family with a heart-warming post earlier this month. Ekta, who became a mother via surrogacy, wrote on Instagram: "I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me. Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today, I feel immensely blessed to become a parent."

After Ravie Kapoor's birth, Ekta Kapoor revealed she opted for surrogacy after she encountered failed pregnancies following "multiple cycles of IVF."

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor is busy with the production of several web-series through AltBalaji, a branch of Balaji Telefilms, which focuses on short films and web-series.