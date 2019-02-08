Ekta Kapoor To Host Son Ravie's Naamkaran Ceremony Next Week: Report

Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie was born on January 27 via surrogacy

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 08, 2019 20:20 IST
Ekta Kapoor shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Family members and a few close friends have been invited
  2. Ravie has been named after Ekta Kapoor's father Jeetendra
  3. "It is an emotional moment for me," Ekta earlier said

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor will host a naamkaran ceremony of her newborn son Ravie on February 11, reports DNA. Ravie was born on January 27 via surrogacy. "The Kapoor khandaan believes in doing things as per traditions. Family members and a few close friends have been invited for the ceremony on Monday at Ekta's home to welcome the baby into the household formally," source told DNA. Ravie has been named after Ekta Kapoor's actor father Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor. Ekta announced the birth of Ravie four days after he was born. In an Instagram post, she wrote: "By God's grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me."

"Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother," she added.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pls send ur love and blessings for lil ravie. ! JAI MATA DI JAI BALAJI

A post shared by Ek (@ektaravikapoor) on

 

Last weekend, Ekta shared a heartwarming picture of nephew Laksshya (Tusshar Kapoor's son) watching over baby Ravie. "Big brother is watching," Ekta Kapoor captioned her post. Tusshar is also a single parent. Laksshya was born in June 2016 through surrogacy.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Big brother is watching!!!

A post shared by Ek (@ektaravikapoor) on

 

After Ravie's birth, in an interview to Zoom TV, Jeetendra said, "I've become a grandfather very late in my life but this is such a divine pleasure, I can't get over it. I'm so thankful to Tusshar and Ekta, thankful to my family. This gift is the greatest gift in my life."

