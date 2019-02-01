Living Ekta Kapoor And Tusshar's Childhood Through Grandsons: Jeetendra

Jeetendra with his children Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Jeentendra is extremely thrilled to welcome his second grandson Ravie, Ekta Kapoor's son who was born via surrogacy, and told Zoom TV that is living Ekta and Tusshar's childhood through his grandchildren. "As a father, I can't remember when I played with my children. I was so busy in struggling that I couldn't contemplate when my children grew up. I'm living that with my grandsons," he was quoted as saying. Jeentendra was among the top crop of actors in the Seventies and the Eighties. Ekta Kapoor's son was born on January 27 while she shared the news with the world five days later. Ekta named her son after her father, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor (Jeetendra is the actor's screen name).

"I've become a grandfather very late in my life but this is such a divine pleasure, I can't get over it. I'm so thankful to Tusshar and Ekta, thankful to my family. This gift is the greatest gift in my life," he added. Tusshar Kapoor's son Lakkshya was also born via surrogacy in 2016.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Ekta Kapoor issued a statement welcoming Ravie to her family, in which she said: "I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me. Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today, I feel immensely blessed to become a parent."

Ekta Kapoor is a successful film and television producer. She has made a string of K-soaps such as Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which she re-launched recently with a new cast.