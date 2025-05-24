Tusshar Kapoor Reveals How He Was Targeted For Being A Star Kid: "Hero <i>Dikhne Laayak Nahi Ho</i>"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Tusshar Kapoor debuted in Bollywood in 2001 with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. He discussed the issue of nepotism in the film industry, noting its persistence. Tusshar faced media negativity and pressure throughout his career journey.

Tusshar Kapoor made his big Bollywood debut in 2001 with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Jeetendra's son Tusshar Kapoor recently got candid about discussions surrounding nepotism. He spoke about how today it is more rampant, but even two decades ago, it still existed.

Tusshar told Hindustan Times, "It had started in my time, too. Especially if you were from a film background, then the glass is always half empty for a certain section of the media. You have to be very thick-skinned. Bahut neecha giraane ki koshish, bahut negativity thi (There were efforts to pull you down, a lot of negativity)."

Furthermore, speaking about how certain section of the media tried to derail his career and pull him down, Tusshar added, "If you come to a press conference naturally without makeup and hair, you are criticised that aap hero dikhne ke laayak nahi ho (you don't look like a hero). If you come with makeup and hair done, you are told you are too filmy. Everyone was trying to pull you down."

Tusshar concluded by saying, "I feel fortunate enough to have the willpower to tolerate it and just concentrate on my work. That work ethic is what took me forward. The film (Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai) was released, and it did really well. Otherwise, I could have been crushed under this pressure. I didn't come into the industry feeling I had to live up to someone's expectations. But there was an attempt to constantly judge and derail my path. But the audience is very pure. They will judge you based on what they see on the screen."

He furthermore shared that it is not that easy for star kids. The first film is easier, but even there it is a matter of chance. It is all about how one finishes the first film and then the choices made thereafter.