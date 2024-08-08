Tusshar Kapoor's Big Reveal: "A Certain Section Of Film Industry Wants To Pull Me Down"

Tusshar Kapoor recently made his OTT debut with the series Dus June Kii Raat. During an interview with India Today, the actor discussed his career and revealed that he feels a "certain section" of the film industry does not want to see him succeed. He said, "Sometimes, I do feel why this certain section cannot accept me once and for all. And I think that section is part of the fraternity that wants to keep pulling you down. It's sad and true, but I have grown out of it. Thankfully, I have an audience that doesn't judge you no matter what you've done or what you've not."

He added, "People do keep talking about the pros that one has of coming from a film family; I did have my share. But, I also faced a lot of cons and constant scrutiny. I was put to the test time and again as a new student. I am game to fight this because it also keeps me on my toes.”

Tusshar Kapoor said that his son is his "stress-buster." "Thankfully, I have a son now who is my stress-buster. I look at life in a way where I am focused and positive. Also, I am into fitness and Buddhism keeps me sane. All of this together keeps me going. I firmly believe that there's light at the end of every tunnel. There have to be ups and downs, otherwise life will be very boring. I am just grateful to be still here speaking to you all about my projects. That makes it all worth it," the actor concluded.

For the unversed, Dus June Kii Raat also stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The show is directed by Tabrez Khan. It premiered on JioCinemas on August 4.