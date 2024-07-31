The Internet Shreds Tusshar Kapoor For Glorifying Mumbai Local While Travelling By Eurorail: "When Did You Last Take..."

Tusshar Kapoor shared a throwback video from his European vacation on Instagram feed. In the video, Tusshar Kapoor can be seen enjoying a comfortable ride in the famous Eurorail, which connects 33 European countries and allows travel through several shipping lines. In the reel, Tusshar's son Laksshya can also be spotted. Sharing the reel, Tusshar Kapoor wrote, "No matter what!, Even the slick #eurorail doesn't compare to the satisfaction of travelling in the gritty Mumbai local trains! East or west India is the best!"

The Internet didn't take Tusshar's post in the right spirit and he received flak for glorifying Mumbai train while travelling through Euro rail. A user wrote, "Said no one. Pls, we are not insects to travel the way we do in Mumbai trains. They are dehumanising and it's okay for you to say that. If you don't take a train everyday, just." Another comment read, "Because you don't have to travel by them that's why." Another comment read, "When did u last take a local train in bombay with a Selfie!" Another user wrote, "Even the slick eurorail doesn't compare to the satisfaction of travelling in a gritty Mumbai local - says a guy who never took a Mumbai Local in his life!" Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, this year, Tusshar Kapoor commuted through Mumbai train to beat the traffic. Sharing his experience in the first-class compartment, Tusshar wrote, "#aboutlastnight Agar Virar churchgate wali railway ki 1st class seat li hai toh ek selfie video toh banta hai! When there's a will there's a way to beat the ghastly traffic back from shootlife on the outskirts of Mumbai. #naigaonvasai #hellishjamm." Take a look:

Tusshar will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. He will also be seen Kapkapiii, directed by Sangeeth Sivan, releasing later this year.