Rani Mukerji, Jeetendra And Others Attend Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya's Birthday Party

Rani Mukerji and Tusshar Kapoor at Laksshya's party.

Tusshar Kapoor hosted a birthday party for his son Laksshya, who turned 7 on Thursday. The bash was attended by family members and close friends. Tusshar Kapoor's father Jeetendra and sister Ekta Kapoor were pictured at the party. Other guests at the party included friend and actor Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor have featured in multiple films together and their sons Taimur and Laksshya attend school together.

See photos from the party here:

On his son's birthday, Tusshar Kapoor posted this picture on Instagram and he wrote in the caption, "When the birthday boy is doing summersaults and the kids don't wanna go home you know you've got a blockbuster! Happy birthday my bachcha, the years are going by too fast with you buddy." Esha Deol commented on the post, "Happy birthday to the loveliest Laksshya . Radhya, Miraya and I love you."

Aunt Ekta Kapoor wished her nephew like this and wrote, "Happie birthday my older son Laquuu."

Tusshar Kapoor is a single parent. Laksshya was born via surrogacy in the year 2016. Speaking of parenting, in an interaction with Times Of India a few years ago, he said, "I feel like I'm taking the right step. And as of today, I feel like my day is fulfilled because I have so many things to do with my son. There's no other option I could have opted for, and I wouldn't have had it any other way. I will not share my son with anybody in the world right now or in the future. So, all's well that ends well."

Tusshar Kapoor has featured in the Golmaal and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum series of films. He also starred in The Dirty Picture, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shor In The City, Dhol, Khakee and Good Boy, Bad Boy to name a few. He also produced the film Laxmii, which featured Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.