Kareena Kapoor And Taimur Went To Toy Heaven. Tusshar Kapoor And His Son Laksshya Joined

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoor)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor posted a picture with friends

It happens to be from a toy store

Taimur and Laksshya are friends

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a hands-on mother and we often see pictures of her bonding with sons Taimur and Jeh. This time, she went toy shopping with 4-year-old Taimur at a Hamleys store. The mom-son duo was all dressed up for the day in their bright and stylish outfits. But wait. Kareena wasn't the only parent pampering her kid on this day. Actor Tusshar Kapoor was also present at the store with his son Laksshya. Kareena's friends and their children can also be spotted in the frame. Nothing could be more adorable than seeing all these kids together. Kareena posted a group photo and captioned, "Hamleys is a forever favourite."

Kareena Kapoor also posted a photo of Taimur during his "play time". We saw him surrounded by many colourful balls at Hamleys. Kareena wrote, "Mama's boy."

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Kareena does not miss a chance to gush about her kids on social media. Taimur and Jeh were part of Kareena's "Chaand series" on Instagram Stories.

This Diwali, Kareena Kapoor displayed a slew of family photos. Among them, we did catch a glimpse of Taimur and Jeh too. In a family postcard, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan posed with their two kids. While the Internet went on a meltdown seeing Saif and Taimur's twinning game, Kareena was simply distracted by her little munchkin. Result? She was busy adoring him and did not look into the camera. "The only one who can distract me from posing," the actress wrote in the caption.

Another Diwali-special photo showed Jeh and Saif Ali Khan busy at play. In the snap, toys surround the kid while his dad leans over and smiles at his cuteness. The two are seen outdoors, playing on a mat. Here again, we only see a side profile of Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor's Halloween plans also featured Taimur. The family had been to Rajasthan for the holidays. From there, Kareena posted a photo of Taimur by a poolside. She captioned the photo, "Checking out everybody's Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool." Jeh seemed least bothered about Halloween plans and would probably enjoy the holidays with a glass of cold drink kept in front of him.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, alongside the late actor Irrfan Khan. Her next project includes Laal Singh Chaddha where she'll co-star Aamir Khan.