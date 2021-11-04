Diwali 2021: Glimpses Of Kareena Kapoor's Celebrations With Baby Jeh And Saif Ali Khan

Diwali 2021: Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan playing with Jeh

The little munchkin can be seen surrounded by his toys in the image

Kareena accompanied her caption with a red heart icon

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and their baby son Jeh wish you a very happy Diwali. On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor wished her fans by sharing a super adorable photo of Saif Ali Khan playing with Jeh and wrote: "Love and light." She accompanied her caption with a red heart icon. In the picture, Saif Ali Khan, dressed in a black tee, can be seen laughing while playing with Jeh, who looks adorable in a brown outfit, on a mat. The little munchkin can be seen surrounded by his toys in the image. Kareena's post got equally adorable reactions from her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan and her manager Poonam Damania. They dropped red heart icons for the father-son duo in the comments section.

See Kareena Kapoor's Diwali-special picture here:

Almost a week ago, Kareena Kapoor updated her Instagram feed with this cute picture of Jeh nailing the pike position. "Downward Dog. Yoga runs in the family you see...#8 months Pike position #Mera Beta," she wrote. Here's the post we are talking about:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are parents to Taimur, welcomed Jeh earlier this year.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor, who has featured in films like Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine and Jab We Met, was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. Her next films are Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. She co-stars with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on Valentine's Day next year.