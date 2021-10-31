Trick Or Treat? Kareena Kapoor's Halloween Post, Featuring Son Taimur, Is Definitely A Treat

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: Kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor is in Jaisalmer

She is holidaying there with family

The actress has been busy sharing pictures from her vacation

Kareena Kapoor's Halloween plan involves a trip to Rajasthan and "checking out everybody's Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool." On Sunday, the actress shared a super cute picture of her 4-year-old son Taimur on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Taimur can be seen chilling by the pool (as mentioned in Kareena's caption). She captioned the post: "Checking out everybody's Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool." She added the hashtags #Halloween2021,#desert, #vibe and #MySon to her post. In the comments section of the post, Priyanka Chopra dropped heart eyed emojis. So did Amrita Arora. "This glass is bigger than him," commented Arjun Kapoor.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has been sharing pictures from her Jaisalmer holiday. "It's Bunday in Rajasthan," she captioned one of the pictures. "Hangin around," read another.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

"With the love of my life," Kareena Kapoor captioned another picture of Taimur.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They welcomed son Jeh on February 21. They are also parents to Taimur, 4.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year.

Saif Ali Khan has a super busy schedule. Saif's line-up of films includes Hunter, Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2. This year, the actor featured in Tandav and much recently in Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.