Kareena Kapoor Or Saif Ali Khan, Who Is Lenient About Taimur's Bedtime? She Says...

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor opened up about Taimur's bedtime routine

"That is something I'm not ready to push as much," she said

"I want the kids to get like 12 hours of sleep," she said

Kareena Kapoor, in an episode for Mansi Zaveri's Raising Parents, opened up about her son Taimur's bedtime routine and revealed that she gets "annoyed" when he stays up late. Kareena added that Saif Ali Khan is more lenient with Taimur and sometimes, even insists he stays up after his bedtime so that they can watch kids movies together or spend more time together. "The only thing that I think I am very finicky about is bedtime. I think that is something I'm not ready to push as much. I get annoyed because Saif sometimes, with the lockdown, he's like 'No, no, let him stay up, let's watch a movie. Let's watch Avengers, now they're going through that phase or let's watch an action film,' and I'm like, 'No, no, no, he has school tomorrow and it's online'. So that is something Saif is lenient with," said the actress.

She added: "He's (Saif) like, 'Nahi, nahi, nahi, I haven't seen him, let him stay up half an hour more.' I'm like, 'No, he has to go to bed' because obviously, timings are haywire. And I hope, now with Jeh, I'm going to try and control that. I want the kids to get like 12 hours of sleep."

While talking to Mansi Zaveri, Kareena Kapoor shared how she divides her time between her two sons. The actress said that she and Saif believe in "involving" their children to take part in their lives. "I divide my time well. Like I know Taimur needs me at this point of time. You know I am lucky that he now wakes up later than Jeh so I know I have to be with Jeh for that hour while he has his breakfast and then once Jeh's breakfast is done I know Taimur's time is you know coming in," said Kareena and added: "So, I just balance it out. The idea is to not have too much pressure on like doing things. The idea is to involve children to take part in your daily life. It's not like we have to do this and we have to do that. We are not those kind of parents."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child Jeh in February this year. The couple got married in 2012 after dating for some years. Taimur was born in December 2016.

On Tuesday, the family flew to Delhi to stay in their Pataudi Palace for a few days.