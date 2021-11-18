In Kareena Kapoor's 'Chand Series,' Son Jeh Steals The Show. See Pics

Kareena with Saif and Jeh. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

We can't thank Kareena Kapoor enough for blessing our Instagram feed with oodles of cuteness. On Thursday night, the actress shared a "Chand Series" of photos on her Instagram stories. The album has pictures with her family members - husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. "Chand Series," she captioned a picture of the moon. Posting a picture with Taimur, Kareena wrote: "With my Chand 1." She then posted a picture with Saif and wrote: "And the best for last." She also posted a picture with son Jeh and she wrote: "Between the Chand and his bedtime... but I managed. Yay! Series complete."

See the pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh on February 21. They are also parents to son Taimur,4. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They announced their second pregnancy last August. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year.

Saif Ali Khan has a super busy schedule. Saif's line-up of films includes Hunter, Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2. This year, the actor featured in Tandav and much recently in Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.