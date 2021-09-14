Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Visarjan With Jeetendra And Family

Ganpati Visarjan 2021: Jeetendra in a still from son Tusshar's post. (Image courtesy: tusshark89 )

Highlights Tusshar and Ekta shared glimpses of their Ganpati Visarjan festivities

One video shows Jeetendra performing a puja of Lord Ganesha

Jeetendra and his family hosted the festivities for four and a half day

Veteran actor Jeetendra and his family, incusing daughter Ekta Kapoor and son Tusshar Kapoor, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with fun and great zeal this month. After hosting the festivities for four and a half-day, Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra and Tusshar wrapped Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Ganpati Visarjan on Tuesday. The family performed a puja at their home, followed by the visarjan ceremony. Pictures of Jeetendra and his family from their Ganpati Visarjan festivities have gone viral on social media. In a video shared by Tusshar Kapoor on Tuesday, the 79-year-old actor can be seen performing a puja of Lord Ganesha. "Goodbye....to more wisdom in understanding what is worth worrying for and what is best left in your hands! See you sooner, in our everyday lives and back home with us! #ganeshutsav #visarjan," Tusshar wrote in the caption.

See how Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor bid adieu to Lord Ganesha:

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Ekta Kapoor welcomed Bappa to their home with this heartwarming post: "Ganpati Bappa Maurya!!! To new beginnings and the god of prosperity .... bless us all aum ganpatay namha."

Tusshar Kapoor shared pictures of himself and his son Laksshya on Ganesh Chaturthi and wrote: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May the Blessings of Lord Ganesha Always be Upon You in the resilience to steer clear of these challenging times!"

In terms of work, Tusshar Kapoor is an actor, as well as a producer. His last film as a producer was Laxmii.

Ekta Kapoor, on the other hand, has produced several television shows and films such as Dream Girl, Hum Paanch, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasturi among others.