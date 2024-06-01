Jeetendra, Taimur-Jeh And Others Attend Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya's Birthday Party

Jeetendra pictured at the party.

Tusshar Kapoor hosted a birthday party for his son Laksshya on Friday. The bash was attended by family members and close friends. Tusshar Kapoor's father and veteran actor Jeetendra, and sister Ektaa Kapoor were pictured at the party. Other guests at the party included Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena have featured in multiple films together and their sons Taimur and Laksshya attend school together. Gauahar Khan along with son Zehaan, filmmaker Karan Johar's son Yash were also among the attendees.

See photos from the party here:

Tusshar Kapoor shared a video from son Laksshya's birthday party on Instagram and he added the hashtags #proudsoccerdad, #happybirthday and #allof8today to his post.

Tusshar Kapoor is a single parent. Laksshya was born via surrogacy in the year 2016. Speaking of parenting, in an interaction with Times Of India a few years ago, he said, "I feel like I'm taking the right step. And as of today, I feel like my day is fulfilled because I have so many things to do with my son. There's no other option I could have opted for, and I wouldn't have had it any other way. I will not share my son with anybody in the world right now or in the future. So, all's well that ends well."

Tusshar Kapoor has featured in the Golmaal and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum series of films. He also starred in The Dirty Picture, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shor In The City, Dhol, Khakee and Good Boy, Bad Boy to name a few. He also produced the film Laxmii, which featured Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.