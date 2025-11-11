Tusshar Kapoor On Jeetendra's Health After Recent Fall At Zarine Khan's Prayer Meet: "He Is Absolutely Fine"

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra suffered a brief mishap on Monday, November 10, while attending the prayer meet of Zarine Khan in Mumbai.

The incident took place as the actor was making his way into the venue. Photos showed Jeetendra momentarily losing his balance and falling to the ground. Jeetendra was unhurt, as he soon got up and interacted with the photographers. His son, actor Tusshar Kapoor, has also informed well-wishers that Jeetendra is doing okay.

Tusshar Kapoor confirmed to Bombay Times, "He is absolutely fine. According to him, it was just a minor fall."

Veteran actor Jeetendra, a close friend of the Khan family, tripped and fell while entering the prayer meeting to pay tribute to Zarine Khan.#ZarineKhan #Jeetendra #Delhi #RedFort pic.twitter.com/WoEY2Glqef — Ashutosh Krishna ༗ (@IAmKrishnaaX) November 10, 2025

About Zarine Khan's Prayer Meet

Zarine Khan, the wife of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, died on November 7 at her Mumbai residence after a prolonged illness. She was 81.

Her funeral was held the same day, with her son Zayed Khan performing the last rites according to Hindu traditions.

Her prayer meeting took place on November 10, 2025. Other than her family members, there were other members of the film industry who arrived to pay their last respects, namely Dimple Kapadia, Rani Mukerji, Fardeen Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Salim Khan, Jackie Shroff, Malaika Arora, to name a few.

She is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and their four children - Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

