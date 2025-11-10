Veteran Actor Jeetendra Trips, Falls At Sussanne Khan's Mother Zarine Khan's Prayer Meet

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra suffered a brief mishap on Monday, November 10, while attending the prayer meet of Zarine Khan in Mumbai.

The incident occurred as the actor was making his way into the venue. Photos show Jeetendra momentarily losing his balance and falling to the ground. Attendees nearby rushed to his aid, helping him regain his footing.

Fortunately, he appeared to recover quickly, though fans have since taken to social media to express their worry.

The prayer meet, held in memory of interior designer and former model Zarine Khan, brought together several members of the film fraternity. Among the attendees were Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and others, who came to pay their last respects.

Zarine Khan, the wife of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, died on November 7 at her Mumbai residence after a prolonged illness. She was 81.

Her funeral was held the same day, with her son Zayed Khan performing the last rites according to Hindu traditions.

She is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and their four children - Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan and Zayed Khan.

