Sussanne Khan Mourns The Loss Of Mother Zarine Khan: "Heaven Is So Lucky To Have You"

Renowned interior designer Sussanne Khan is mourning the loss of her mother and former actress, Zarine Khan.

What's Happening

A day after Zarine's death, Sussanne shared an emotional note on Instagram, describing her mother as her "bestest friend, God and life."

In her post, she reflected on how Zarine had taught the family to live with grace and love.

"My Bestestttttt Friend, My God, My Life... Our Beautiful Mummy.. you are always going to be our Guiding Light... You taught us all to live it our own way... with the epitome of Grace and Love... May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. n our lives will be happy.... We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now Untill we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach the Angels in heaven how to love... they are so lucky to have you... P. S You took all our hearts with you...," Sussanne wrote.

She also shared a touching video with her mother, in which the two are seen sharing a warm embrace and exchanging affectionate kisses.

Background

Zarine Khan died on November 7 at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and their four children - Sussanne, Simone, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

Farah Ali Khan also paid tribute to her mother on Instagram, remembering her as her soul mate and a guiding force in their lives.

She wrote, "Aaj jaane ki zid na karo. Yuhi pahloon mein baithe raho .......To my mother, my soul mate, the woman who touched many lives with her love warmth and shine. You will be missed because no one can ever be like you. Your legacy will always continue to inspire many and I promise to walk in your footsteps and keep our family bonded together forever. Your friends will become my friends and i will love them and keep them close. Will miss you until we meet again. Rest in peace my darling Mamma."

Zarine and Sanjay Khan celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in April this year.