Internet Reacts As Tusshar Kapoor Goes Unnoticed In Viral Video: "No Fans, No Tension"

Tusshar Kapoor recently wrapped the filming of his upcoming film Masti 4.

What's Happening

After wrapping the shoot of the film, Tusshar shared a video on Instagram.

The video shows the actor removing his mask and recording himself on a ferry at Versova Jetty.

Sharing the video on social media, he wrote, "Another movie wraps up in Madh Island and I'm back to beating the traffic on my favourite Versova Jetty! Like a ritual, I'm also back to posting a video of my own on the ferry! Feeling nostalgic? Me too!"

The Internet Reacts

The video soon went viral on social media, with many pointing out how none of the bystanders at the jetty appeared to recognise Tusshar Kapoor.

One comment read, "No fans, no tension." Another user wrote, "Did the people fail to notice him, or did they just ignore him?"

Yet another added, "He is the 'A, E, I, O, U' actor," referencing his character in the Golmaal franchise.

No FANS .... No TENSION 😎 pic.twitter.com/NG9XDh0rbS — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) October 1, 2025

Background

Masti 4, directed by Milap Zaveri, is the fourth instalment in the popular Masti franchise.

The film stars Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani reprising their roles, while Elnaaz Norouzi and Ruhii Singh will feature in prominent roles.

The previous films in the franchise include Masti (2004), Grand Masti (2013), and Great Grand Masti (2016), which built a loyal fan following for their comedy-driven plots.

