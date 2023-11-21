In Her International Emmy Speech, Ektaa Kapoor Thanked Dad Jeetendra And Brother Tusshar For 'Babysitting Her Son'

Tusshar shared this image. (Courtesy: TussharKapoor)

Ektaa Kapoor created history as she received the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award and became the first Indian woman to achieve such recognition. Congratulatory messages are pouring in for her. Ektaa received a sweet message from brother Tusshar as well. He shared a video clip of Ektaa delivering her acceptance speech on stage on his Instagram feed and wrote, "History once again, @ektarkapoor" and dropped a string of clapping emojis. Tusshar got mentioned in Ektaa's acceptance speech as well. Ektaa said in the video, "I would like to thank my father and brother, who are currently babysitting my son." Ektaa is a single mother of a son, Ravie. She welcomed her through surrogacy in 2019. Take a look at Tusshar Kapoor's post here:

Ektaa shared the picture of the trophy on her Instagram feed and wrote in the caption, "India I'm bringing home YOUR Emmy." Ektaa's post received a huge amount of love from colleagues and friends. Jennifer Winget wrote, "Amazing!! Big big congrats ma'am!" Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiest congratulations." Seema Sajdeh wrote, "Congratulations Ekta." Take a look at the post here:

Ektaa Kapoor heads Balaji Telefilms which produces TV shows and films. She is known for superhit shows Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta, Kumkum Bhagya, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Naagin. Her film credits include The Dirty Picture, Lootera and Udta Punjab to hits like Ek Villain, Veere Di Wedding and the Dream Girl films.

Ektaa Kapoor, a Padma Shri awardee, is the second Indian recipient of the award after Zee TV head Subhash Chandra who was given the International Emmy Directorate Award in 2011.