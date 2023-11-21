International Emmys 2023: Ektaa Kapoor Receives Special Directorate Award. See Post

Ektaa Kapoor's OOTD for the ceremony. (courtesy: ektarkapoor)

Producer Ektaa Kapoor received the International Emmy Directorate Award at a ceremony in New York. The 51st Internationals Emmys were hosted by US magician Penn Jillette, one half of the performing duo Penn And Teller. In an Instagram post captioned "India, I'm bringing home your Emmy," she shared a glimpse of the trophy she received at the award show. In no time, members of the Hindi TV industry, united in the comments section of Ektaa Kapoor's post to wish her. Karishma Tanna, who famously starred in Ektaa Kapoor's TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, wrote, "Congratulations." Anita Hassanandani, Aahana Kumra, Arslan Goni, Ashish Chowdhry and other actors also congratulated the producer.

See Ektaa Kapoor's post here:

Ektaa Kapoor, daughter of actor Jeetendra, heads Balaji Telefilms which produces TV shows and films. She is known for superhit shows Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta, Kumkum Bhagya, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Naagin. Her film credits range from acclaimed projects like The Dirty Picture, Lootera and Udta Punjab to hits like Ek Villain, Veere Di Wedding and the Dream Girl films.

Ektaa Kapoor, a Padma Shri awardee, is the second Indian recipient of the award after Zee TV head Subhash Chandra who was given the International Emmy Directorate Award in 2011.

The Indian presence at this year's International Emmy Awards included Vir Das, winner of Best Comedy Series, and Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh who were nominated for Best Actress (Delhi Crime) and Best Actor (Rocket Boys) respectively.