International Emmys 2023: No Wins For Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh

A film still from Delhi Crime

Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh missed out on the International Emmys for Best Actress and Best Actor for their performances in Delhi Crime and Rocket Boys respectively. The Best Actress award went to Mexican actress Karla Souza for her role in Dive. Other nominees in the category were Connie Nielsen in the Danish project The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen and UK's Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too. The Best Actor prize was taken by UK's Martin Freeman for his role in The Responder.

Delhi Crime, which is in its second season, is a police procedural starring Shefali Shah as police officer Vartika Chaturvedi. Season One of the show, based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape, won Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards in 2020. Season two is based on the criminal group known as the "Chaddi Baniyan Gang." Rocket Boys, also in its second season, is based on the lives of physicists Homi J Bhabha, played by Jim Sarbh, and Vikram Sarabhai, played by Ishwak Singh.

Vir Das scored his second nomination and first win for Best Comedy Series. Producer Ekta Kapoor is this year's recipient of the International Emmy Directorate Award.

Shefali Shah has been sharing glimpses of her journey to and attendance at the International Awards – here is her look from the opening gala:

Shefali Shah's breakout role was opposite Manoj Bajpayee in 1998 film Satya in which she played Pyaari, the wife of his character Bhiku Mhatre. She is known for her work in Monsoon Wedding, Dil Dhadakne Do, Darlings and other films. Her TV and web credits include Tara, Banegi Apni Baat and last year's Humans. Shefali was recently seen in the film Three Of Us.

The 51st International Emmy Awards were held in New York and were hosted by US magician Penn Jillette, one half of the performing duo Penn And Teller.