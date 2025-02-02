<i>Delhi Crime 3</i>: Huma Qureshi To Play This Role In Shefali Shah's Emmy Award-Winning Series

Crime drama series Delhi Crime, led by Shefali Shah is all set to return for Season 3. The latest updates reveal that Huma Qureshi has been onboarded for the third season.

The report on Variety further reveals that Huma is going to essay the role of the antagonist in the Emmy Award-winning series. This has led to an increase in the excitement surrounding the highly acclaimed show.

Huma Qureshi will have a faceoff with Shefali Shah's DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the show.

Huma shared her joy in bagging the role, she said, "I was delighted and honoured when the makers approached me to play the antagonist for the third season of this internationally acclaimed show."

Delhi Crime also has Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh and Rajesh Tailang as Inspector Bhupendra. Both of them will be reprising their roles in the third season as well.

The third season will be directed by Tanuj Chopra.

The plot of the show revolves around the Delhi police solving disastrous crimes in Delhi. While the first season was based on the heinous Delhi gang rape in 2012, the second season shed light on the Kachcha Baniyan gang.

Delhi Crime Season 3 is set to drop on Netflix in 2025, the official date is yet to be announced.

Recently, Shefali Shah shared a post on the same, on Instagram.

The caption read, "Lights, camera, tudum - you're not ready for what's coming. Find out what's #NextonNetflixIndia on 3 February. #DelhiCrimeS3OnNetflix."

As for Huma Qureshi, her hit series Maharani Season 3 was released on March 7, 2024. Her performance was hailed by critics and masses alike. She will also be seen in Jolly LLB 3, alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

