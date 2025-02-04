<i>Delhi Crime</i> Season 3 Teaser: Shefali Shah AKA Madam Sir Is Back. This Time Against Huma Qureshi

Netflix India unveiled a power-packed line-up of shows for this year at a grand event in Mumbai last night. Fan favourite and Award circuits' pick Delhi Crime is back with another gripping season. This time, the makers added another powerful actor to the cast, Huma Qureshi - who will be seen in the role of an antagonist.

The teaser shows Shefali Shah AKA DIG Vartika Chaturvedi and her other associates rescuing trafficked girls from a truck, setting the stage for a high-stake investigation. Shefali Shah is joined by IPS Neeti Singh (Rasika Dugal), Inspector Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang) in her new mission. She's pitted against a menacing Huma Qureshi, who seemingly, runs a racket of human trafficking.

In a teaser spanning a few seconds, Huma Qureshi makes a mark as she forces a young girl into marriage. The investigation begins with the search for an injured baby's missing mother.

Vartika follows a trail of clues that lead them to uncover a vast trafficking network stretching far beyond India's borders.

The tagline of the show reads, "Human lives are not for sale."

Delhi Crime scripted history when its first season won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2020, becoming the first Indian series to receive the prestigious honour.

Directed by Tanuj Chopra, Delhi Crime Season 3 also features Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, and Jaya Bhattacharya in key roles.

As for Huma Qureshi, her hit series Maharani Season 3 was released on March 7, 2024. Her performance was hailed by critics and masses alike. She will also be seen in Jolly LLB 3, alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.