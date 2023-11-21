International Emmys 2023: Vir Das Wins The Prize For Comedy

Vir Das shared this image (Courtesy: virdas)

Vir Das won the International Emmy for Comedy at a ceremony in New York this morning – this was his second nomination and first win. The comedian won Best Comedy Series for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing, sharing the prize with season 3 of UK show Derry Girls. Vir Das was previously nominated in the same category in 2021 for the stand-up special named For India.

We have a Tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to "Vir Das: Landing” produced by Weirdass Comedy / Rotten Science / Netflix#iemmyWINpic.twitter.com/XxJnWObM1y — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 21, 2023

Vir Das is one of four Indians at the International Emmys this year – Shefali Shah missed out on the Best Actress award which went to Mexico's Karla Souza. Shefali was nominated for her role in Delhi Crime, a previous winner at the International Emmys. Jim Sarbh also missed out in Best Actor for Rocket Boys - the prize was taken by UK star Martin Freeman. Ektaa Kapoor is this year's recipient of the International Emmy Directorate Award.

Vir Das is a comedian, actor and musician with credits in 35 plays, over 100 stand-up shows, 18 films, eight TV shows, and six comedy specials. He is known to cine-goers for his work in the films Delhi Belly, for which he scored a Filmfare Best Supporting Actor nomination, and Go Goa Gone. His movie credits also include Namastey London, Love Aaj Kal and Shivaay. Vir Das has appeared on the TV shows The Curse Of King Tut's Tomb, Mumbai Calling, Whiskey Cavalier and Fresh Off The Boat. His comedy shows for Netflix include Hasmukh, Abroad Understanding, Losing It, Vir Das: Inside Out and Vir Das: Outside In.

The International Emmys were hosted by US magician Penn Jillette.