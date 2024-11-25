International Emmys 2024: Vir Das Introduces Designer Who Will Dress Him For The Event

Hours before the International Emmys 2024, Vir Das introduced a budding designer who will dress him for the big event. Vir Das shared a post which read, "As promised. I will be wearing a brand new designer for the Emmys. As promised, I know nothing about fashion. But she does and she worked super hard. Her name is Shubhangi Bajpai and she is from Delhi. Happy to show you her work soon. Do keep in mind, she doesn't have much to work with here." In the caption, Vir Das wrote, "We had like 4000 people submit. I wanna thank you for sending your stuff. We picked this kid from delhi." Take a look:

In September, Vir Das shared a post inviting fresh talents to design clothes for him at the International Emmys. Vir Das wrote, "Alright folks. I'm going to be the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards. I'm going to wear something Indian from home. I'm also not going to wear a fancy designer. They have enough cash and clients. So we're gonna launch someone new. So if you're a budding designer, label, student, and you can put together super formal stuff. Send us an email at contact@zazuproduction.com."

The actor added, "I would attach details on your stuff and experience please. We get a lot of emails. I want to be clear. This is super duper ultra formal wear at a very high level for a very large audience. You have to make me look good in formal wear which is a task I assure you :-) It HAS TO BE INDIAN OR INDO-WESTERN FUSION. I do not need a tuxedo. We will pay you for your work, pay for the outfit and credit you. You will have to work with my team to get the vision and design right. Cheers, V." Take a look:

Prior to this, Vir Das announced that he is going to be the host of the upcoming International Emmy Awards. He shared a photo of himself on Instagram. The side note read, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host can't wait to host the International Emmy Awards this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!"

Vir Das won an International Emmy Award for Comedy for his show Landing in 2023. The 2024 International Emmy Awards will be held in New York City on November 25.