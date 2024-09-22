Vir Das Invites Fresh Talent To Craft "Something Indian" For Emmy Hosting: "You Have To Make Me Look Good"

Vir Das is going to host the International Emmy Awards this November. The comedian-actor revealed that he plans to wear “something Indian from home.” He also mentioned that he won't be choosing a “fancy designer” and invited budding talents to reach out to his team via email. Vir Das wrote, “Alright folks. I'm going to be the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards. I'm going to wear something Indian from home. I'm also not going to wear a fancy designer. They have enough cash and clients. So we're gonna launch someone new. So if you're a budding designer, label, student, and you can put together super formal stuff. Send us an email at contact@zazuproduction.com.”

The actor added, “I would attach details on your stuff and experience please. We get a lot of emails. I want to be clear. This is super duper ultra formal wear at a very high level for a very large audience. You have to make me look good in formal wear which is a task I assure you :-) It HAS TO BE INDIAN OR INDO-WESTERN FUSION. I do not need a tuxedo. We will pay you for your work, pay for the outfit and credit you. You will have to work with my team to get the vision and design right. Cheers, V.”

“Attention new designers,” read Vir Das' caption. Reacting to the post, comedian Zakir Khan said, “Congratulations bhai,” and dropped a bunch of red hearts. Designer Nikhil Mehra commented, “I'd start a new label just to be a part of this and dress u up.” Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “Wow! So so proud and this msg is just all.” Many others followed suit.

Check out Vir Das' post below:

Earlier this month, Vir Das announced that he is going to be the host of the upcoming International Emmy Awards. He shared a photo of himself on Instagram. The side note read, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host can't wait to host the International Emmy Awards this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!" The 2024 International Emmy Awards will be held in New York City on November 25.

Vir Das won an International Emmy Award for Comedy for his show Landing in 2023. He was last seen in Call Me Bae with Ananya Panday.