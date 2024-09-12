Vir Das Becomes The First Indian To Host International Emmy Awards: "Tremendously Honoured"

In a historic first for India, actor-comedian Vir Das has been announced as the host of the upcoming International Emmy Awards. Vir made it official on Instagram on Wednesday. He shared a photo of himself with a news article and wrote, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host can't wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!" The 2024 International Emmy Awards will take place in New York City on November 25.

Vir Das' post got big love from industry friends. Hrithik Roshan wrote in the comment section, "Wow. That's amazing. Very well done." Kriti Sanon added, "That's so amazing." Shweta Tripathi's comment said, "Whoaaaaaaa this is absolutely amazing!! Shall be watching." Dia Mirza said, "This is absolutely amazing." Fashion designer Anaita Shroff commented, "Unstoppable you!"

This is not Vir Das's first brush with Emmys. The actor-comedian was previously nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India. However, he came back with a trophy only in 2023, when he won for his Netflix special Landing. In addition to performing stand-up, Vir has developed, produced, and featured in multiple television shows, including Jestination Unknown on Amazon, Hasmukh on Netflix and Whiskey Cavalier on ABC.

Vir Das starred in Judd Apatow's The Bubble and is currently working with Andy Samberg and CBS Studios on a single-camera sitcom. Additionally, he is also the lead singer of the comedy-rock group Alien Chutney.

He started his career as a comedian and performed across India and abroad. A combination of stand-up specials, live performances, and roles in Bollywood movies like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone and Badmaash Company contributed to his popularity. Vir Das was last seen in Ananya Panday-starrer Call Me Bae and has been getting rave reviews for his performance in the show.