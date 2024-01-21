'History Creating Moment': Vikas Khanna On Vir Das' Performance At New York's Carnegie Hall

Vir Das recently won the International Emmy for Comedy.

Chef Vikas Khanna recently took to social media and penned an appreciation note for Emmy award-winning comedian Vir Das. Mr Khanna talked about Mr Das' performance at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City and called it a "history-creating moment."

"What a history creating moment today. VIR DAS performed at the iconic Carnegie Hall in NY to a sold out audience. So much energy & brilliance on stage," the former Master Chef India judge wrote on Instagram. He added, "This is not the first time Vir created history. On Nov 20th, he had won the International Emmy. More power to you brother for making India proud." Mr Khanna also shared a series of videos and photos from Mr Das' performance. One of the most adorable pictures showed Khanna and Das standing next to one other and smiling at the camera.

"Vir Das, whether, he wins Oscar or any bigger award than that, he should stay away from India and perform wherever in the hell he wants," said a user.

"Fabulous. Indian stand ups making it in the world," commented another person.

A third added, "two of my favourite people in one frame what a treat"

"He is a power house, people who know humuor would always appreciate. More power to you," remarked a user.

Meanwhile, Vir Das recently won the International Emmy for Comedy at a ceremony in New York. This was his second nomination and first win. With his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing, the comic shared the Best Comedy Series award with the third season of the UK series Derry Girls. Vir Das was previously nominated in the same category in 2021 for the stand-up special named For India.

In a statement shared by Netflix, Vir Das said, "This moment is truly surreal - an incredible honour that feels like a dream. Winning an Emmy for 'Vir Das: Landing' in the 'Comedy Category' is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole. It's heartening to see 'Vir Das: Landing' resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Aakash Sharma and Reg Tigerman who made it special. My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth. I'm excited about the continued exploration of diverse narratives, from Noida to the International Emmys - India gets you there."