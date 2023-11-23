'Saw This, Teared Up': Emmy Award Winner Vir Das On Amul's Tribute

"Well deserved," said a user.

Vir Das recently won the International Emmy for Comedy at a ceremony in New York. This was his second nomination and first win. With his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing, the comic shared the Best Comedy Series award with the third season of the UK series Derry Girls. Vir Das was previously nominated in the same category in 2021 for the stand-up special named For India. Amul India paid tribute to the celebrity and shared a topical with Mr Das holding the award in one hand and a slice of bread with butter in the other hand. While sharing the same, the dairy brand wrote, "Our Emmynent Comedian!" Reacting to the same, the comedian said that he "teared up" after looking at it.

"Didn't cry about the Emmy. Saw this. Teared up. To come home to something like this, for someone like me. Thank you," he wrote in the caption alongside a screenshot of the topical.

Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sjwsDrs6Fn — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 23, 2023

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 1.2 lakh views and six thousand likes.

"So well deserved - the Emmy and the Amul mention - but I see what you mean - the Amul mention is an extraordinary Indian honour," commented a person.

A third user noted, "This has to be the biggest award for any individual.. Congratulations."

"You're bigger than you think," said a person.

"This has to be one your top moments," remarked a person.

"An amul hoarding is the truest, most ultimate win. This is so exciting !" remarked a user.

Another added, "You know one has made it when you are on a Amul banner."

"Utterly butterly legendary," read another comment.

Meanwhile, in a statement shared by Netflix, Vir Das said, "This moment is truly surreal - an incredible honour that feels like a dream. Winning an Emmy for 'Vir Das: Landing' in the 'Comedy Category' is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole. It's heartening to see 'Vir Das: Landing' resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Aakash Sharma and Reg Tigerman who made it special. My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth. I'm excited about the continued exploration of diverse narratives, from Noida to the International Emmys - India gets you there."