International Emmys 2024: How Comedian Vir Das Created History By Being The First Indian To Host The Global Award Show

Vir Das might have started out as a humble performer doing standup comedy, but he is a global phenomenon today, representing India on international platforms. His latest feat, hosting the 52nd edition of the International Emmy Awards, has put him on the charts as a creator of history as the first ever Indian to do so. The actor-comedian had announced the news on Instagram back in September, with the caption, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host. I can't wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!"

After a lot of awards, winning speeches and some jokes, host Vir Das summed up the evening with a post on his Insta stories. "It went well," the note read, followed by a smiling emoji. If his wit and comic timing are anything to go by, we believe this statement.

But this massive feat is not complete without a glimpse of his performance from the evening. And Vir Das did not disappoint his fans about this either. On the next slide of his Instagram Stories, he shared a snippet of his hosting gig, where he had everyone in stitches with his funny one-liners, a style synonymous with him.

"All the major platforms are here tonight, and I humbly, next year one of you should really broadcast this show. What do you think, yeah?" he announced as everyone in the room cheerfully agreed to this. "Who does Will Smith have to slap tonight for us to get some eyeballs guys?" he asked on a fun note, making everyone chuckle. He continued, "I am kidding foreigners, you can't slap foreigners with anything other than sanctions. Sorry, tariffs," and the laughs did not stop.

As the awards night wrapped up, we look back at all the other achievements that put Vir Das on the world stage. For the unversed, this was not the comedian's first encounter with the Emmys. In 2021, he received his first Emmy nomination for his special Vir Das: For India. Even though he did not walk back home with the award that year, redemption came soon after when he International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing.

Speaking of the lineup of his comedy shows, he is currently on the international Mind Fool tour, which has shows in every continent of the world, except Antarctica. This will further fortify his position in the world comedy circuit.

