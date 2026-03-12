Hansika Motwani Shares First Post On Instagram After Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya

Actor Hansika Motwani has shared her first post after officially ending her marriage with businessman Sohael Khaturiya. The couple was recently granted a divorce by a family court in Mumbai's Bandra suburb.

While neither Hansika nor Sohael has publicly spoken about the divorce, the actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a message that many believe reflects her current state of mind.

The post read, "Chardi Kala always."

The Punjabi phrase refers to maintaining a spirit of resilience, optimism, and joy despite life's challenges. It signifies accepting that life comes with ups and downs while continuing to rise above adversity.

Why Hansika Got Divorced From Sohael

According to a report by India Today, the plea submitted before the court mentioned that the couple had been experiencing frequent disagreements, even over minor matters. Over time, these issues made it difficult for them to continue living together.

Eventually, Hansika and Sohael mutually decided to end their marriage. The plea also stated that the two had been living separately since July 2, 2024.

Lawyer's Statement

In an official statement shared with NDTV, Hansika's lawyer explained the circumstances behind the legal decision.

He said, "Our client, Hansika Motwani, has been granted a decree of divorce by the Hon'ble Family Court Bandra. The divorce was granted by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the marriage had irretrievably broken down."

He further added, "Our client had initially approached her now former husband seeking an amicable separation, which ultimately culminated in the present decree. The respondent filed his affidavit before the court today, confirming his consent to the dissolution of the marriage."

Shaikh also clarified that the actor did not seek any financial settlement.

"It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. The reasons for the breakdown of the relationship were placed before the Hon'ble Court in the petition. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments," he concluded.

Hansika Motwani married Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022, in a grand ceremony held at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur.

Before marrying Hansika, Sohael was married to entrepreneur Rinky Bajaj in 2016, and the two divorced a few years later.

ALSO READ: When Hansika Motwani Revealed Why She Did Not Want Another Public Relationship Before Marrying Sohael Khaturiya