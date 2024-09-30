Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook Accounts Have Been "Compromised": "Doing My Best To Resolve The Situation"

Technology offers remarkable benefits but also presents significant risks, particularly for celebrities who frequently become targets of cybercrime. Tusshar Kapoor found himself shaken after his Facebook accounts were hacked on Monday, marking him as yet another victim of this growing threat. The actor-producer shared the news on his Instagram. that he fell victim to a breach of cyber security when his Facebook accounts were hacked. He shared a long post on Instagram stating the events that happened. Recounting the events in a detailed post, he wrote, "Hello everyone, I wish to inform you that both my public and private Facebook accounts have been compromised, which has caused my recent inactivity on the platform." the statement read.

Sharing his strategy about the future course of action, Tusshar Kapoor wrote, "My team and I are doing our best to resolve the situation and regain control of the accounts". The actor's Facebook accounts had been stagnant for some time, and he had stopped posting any pictures or updates on them.

The actor's fans expressed their concern and solidarity in the comments section. They wished him luck and hoped that the matter gets resolved at the earliest, so that Kapoor resumes his activity on Facebook.

This is not the first time that a Bollywood actor has fallen prey to cyber security threat. Earlier, Arjun Rampal's X, formerly Twitter account, was hacked. He announced the same on Instagram and alerted his fans to not engage with any tweet on X that might be posted from his hacked account.

The actor was last seen in the JioCinema series Dus June ki Raat - Chapter 1, which started streaming in August. He played the character Panauti in the series. Prior to this, he appeared in a cameo in the Disney Plus Hotstar series Pop Kaun? He will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle, scheduled for release on December 20, 2024.

