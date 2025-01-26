When Rakesh Roshan And Jeetendra Were Abused By A Drunk Man In A Restaurant: " Jeetu Said..."

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is currently riding high on the success of his latest documentary The Roshans.

It was released on Netflix, on January 24, 2025. It was a deep dive into the careers of different generations in the Roshan family, indeed a treat for the fans.

In a recent interaction with Fever FM, Rakesh Roshan revealed how once he was targeted because of his fame.

It left him furious, but his friend, actor Jeetendra who was with him, advised him to be quiet and leave.

Rakesh Roshan said, "Once Jeetendra and I were sitting at a restaurant. A drunk man was sitting right in front of us. For some reason, he began to abuse us, taking our names. I was furious looking at this. I told Jeetendra, 'Jeetu, I think we should speak to him.' Jeetu said, 'Let's go. Let's keep quiet. We don't know him, he knows us. So we are soft targets.' So, we walked away from there. That was the lesson I learnt from him."

The director added, that the incident made him learn the importance of keeping calm and not reacting to unnecessary situations. He deeply values the lessons he learnt.

There have been a lot of talks about Krrish 4, the director also confirmed that it is in the making.

Rakesh Roshan added that the delay is because of the massive budget of the film.

He wants to do full justice to the project and hence is deeply committed to making it a grand spectacle for the audience.

