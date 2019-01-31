'New Phase In Ekta Kapoor's Life': Tusshar Kapoor On Nephew Ravie's Birth

Ekta Kapoor photographed with brother Tusshar and nephew Laksshya (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor's brother Tusshar Kapoor recently opened up about the birth of his newborn nephew and told Zoom TV, that "this marks the beginning of a new phase in her life." Ekta's son, whom she has named Ravie, was born via surrogacy on January 27. However, she made the official announcement only on Thursday. "I'm excited to announce the arrival of my nephew, a baby boy named Ravie, born last week through IVF and surrogacy. Ekta is a very family-oriented person and has been like a mother to my son Laksshya. This marks the beginning of a new phase in her life, an exciting time of completeness and fulfilment. God bless Ravie with a life of peace, happiness and good health," Tusshar told Zoom TV. Tusshar is also a single parent to baby boy Laksshya, born through surrogacy in 2016.

This evening, the TV czarina announced the arrival of her baby son by posting a heartfelt note on social media. "Please send your love and blessings for little Ravie," Ekta captioned her post. "By God's grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me," her statement read.

"Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother," she added.

In another post, Ekta Kapoor's doctor revealed why she opted for surrogacy.

Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor are children of veteran actor Jeetendra and wife Shobha Kapoor.