Ekta Kapoor Is A Mom, Welcomes Baby Boy Via Surrogacy: Report

Congratulations, Ekta Kapoor (courtesy Instagram)

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor is the proud mother of a baby son, which appears to be have been confirmed by celebrities congratulating her on social media. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has worked with Ekta Kapoor for the web-series Bose - Dead/Alive, congratulated the new mother on Thursday morning. "Many congratulations and lots of love dearest Ekta Kapoor. Welcome to parenthood and joy," he tweeted. Ekta Kapoor's close friend filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also sent out best wishes to the TV queen: "And this is the most heartening news this morning. Many congratulations Ekta. Welcome to the world and joy of parenting. God bless your baby with good health and lots of masti," he wrote in a tweet.

Many congratulations and lots of love dearest @ektaravikapoor. Welcome to parenthood and joy... https://t.co/3uK93OvKEb — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 31, 2019

And this is the most heartening news this morning. Many congratulations Ekta. Welcome to the world and joy of parenting. God bless your baby with good health and lots of masti. https://t.co/dG92HnK2G1 — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 31, 2019

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the baby boy was born on January 27 and is keeping healthy. The Kapoors are planning to take the baby home sometime soon, added Mumbai Mirror. Many, many congratulations to Ekta Kapoor!

Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor are veteran actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor's children. Tusshar Kapoor, who is an actor, decided to be a single parent via surrogacy and welcomed his son Laksshya in 2016. At that time, he had told news agency IANS that: "Initially my parents were a little bit apprehensive whether I should announce the child to be one born through IVF and surrogacy or not," but added that: "Everybody in the country has been very accepting. That was a bit surprise for me because I thought there would be diverse views, some kind of 'oohs and ahas' about it, all kinds of opinion. But nothing of that sort happened. Especially the media has been so supportive of Laksshya and my choice of having a family in this manner."

Ekta Kapoor recently released the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 with Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan in lead roles. Apart from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, she is also busy with the production of several web-series through AltBalaji, a branch of Balaji Telefilms, which focuses on short films and web-series.