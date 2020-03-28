Ekta Kapoor Shares The 'Toughest Thing' About Being In Quarantine With Son Ravie

Ekta Kapoor with son Ravie (courtesy ektarkapoor)

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, who has earlier described herself as "hypochondriac" (one who is overtly anxious about health), wrote about the most difficult part that she's dealing with during the coronavirus lockdown. Ekta shared an adorable video of her son Ravie and lightened the mood as she revealed she swapped weights for son Ravie in a fun-filled work-out session. "So Amma and I took turns on this man made jhoola for Ravie! Both of us got a good arm work-out! Not posting my video as my quarantine look is not so pretty." She switched to a more concerned tone when she said: "On a serious note, the toughest thing for me was to tell my outdoor child that he can't go out! He is small but noticing a change! We all are! Stay safe stay strong!"

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor shared a video of her grooving to Taki Taki with son Ravie because: "Dance when you overthink! Dance when you are scared! Dance cause you don't know! Dance if you are a hypochondriac and you are living your nightmare."

Meanwhile, Ekta found herself at the receiving end of trolling comments for her video of the Safe Hands Challenge. Ekta was trolled for taking the challenge with her hands full of bracelets and rings. However, she clarified that she used extra soap and sanitizers to clean her jewellery as well.

Ekta Kapoor became a single parent when she welcomed son Ravie via surrogacy in January last year. Ekta followed the footsteps of his brother, actor Tusshar Kapoor, who opted for surrogacy in and welcomed son Laksshya in 2016.