Taimur-Jeh Ali Khan, Yash-Roohi Johar And Others At Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie's Birthday Bash

Taimur-Jeh Ali Khan and Yash-Roohi Johar pictured at a birthday party in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie Kapoor turned a year older, and on this occasion, the producer celebrated her son's fourth birthday in Mumbai. She hosted a grand bash, which was attended by the children of celebs, including Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jehangir aka Jeh, Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza, with sons Riaan and Rahyl, Shilpa Shetty, with daughter Samiksha, and others. Taimur looked adorable in a grey t-shirt, jeans and yellow shoes, while Jeh wore a striped blue-white t-shirt, pants and shoes.

Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi also looked adorable as they arrived at the venue with their nanny. Roohi was seen in a pretty frock, while Yash opted for a blue sweatshirt paired with yellow pants and sneakers.

Ekta Kapoor was snapped with her son and birthday boy Ravie. He looked adorable in a grey blazer and black pants. Ekta looked pretty in a floral print dress at her son's birthday party. Jeetendra Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor were also pictured at the venue.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza happily posed with their sons Riaan and Rahyl for the shutterbugs stationed outside the venue.

Shilpa Shetty, in a green cut-out dress, was seen with her daughter Samisha. Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan also arrived with her kids Ahil, dressed in an olive-green co-ord set, and daughter Ayat, seen in a black ensemble.

TV celebs were also snapped arriving at the venue, including Krystal D'Souza and Ridhima Pandit. Sakshi Tanwar arrived with her daughter Dityaa Tanwar. Sakshi looked pretty in a black ensemble, while her daughter looked adorable in a red frock.

On Friday, she wished her son by posting an adorable video with Ravie on Instagram. Along with the video, she wrote a sweet note that read, "Snap chatting thru life with my main man !!! Partners for life happie bday ravioli I love uuuuuuuuu mr kapoor."

Ekta Kapoor welcomed her son Ravie on January 27, 2019, via surrogacy.