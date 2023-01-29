Taimur-Jeh Ali Khan, Yash-Roohi Johar And Others At Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie's Birthday Bash

Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur and Jeh looked adorable as they arrived at Ravie Kapoor's birthday bash with gifts

Taimur-Jeh Ali Khan, Yash-Roohi Johar And Others At Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie's Birthday Bash

Taimur-Jeh Ali Khan and Yash-Roohi Johar pictured at a birthday party in Mumbai.

New Delhi:

On Saturday, Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie Kapoor turned a year older, and on this occasion, the producer celebrated her son's fourth birthday in Mumbai. She hosted a grand bash, which was attended by the children of celebs, including Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jehangir aka Jeh, Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza, with sons Riaan and Rahyl, Shilpa Shetty, with daughter Samiksha, and others. Taimur looked adorable in a grey t-shirt, jeans and yellow shoes, while Jeh wore a striped blue-white t-shirt, pants and shoes. 

Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi also looked adorable as they arrived at the venue with their nanny. Roohi was seen in a pretty frock, while Yash opted for a blue sweatshirt paired with yellow pants and sneakers. 

2rpng4uo
dh3tqrr8

Ekta Kapoor was snapped with her son and birthday boy Ravie. He looked adorable in a grey blazer and black pants. Ekta looked pretty in a floral print dress at her son's birthday party. Jeetendra Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor were also pictured at the venue. 

bi1c59e
ami4hk7g
d640m7bo
ai81grb8

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza happily posed with their sons Riaan and Rahyl for the shutterbugs stationed outside the venue. 

tfis3slg

Shilpa Shetty, in a green cut-out dress, was seen with her daughter Samisha. Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan also arrived with her kids Ahil, dressed in an olive-green co-ord set, and daughter Ayat, seen in a black ensemble.

e8hu5ppo
c6k5rqfo

TV celebs were also snapped arriving at the venue, including Krystal D'Souza and Ridhima Pandit. Sakshi Tanwar arrived with her daughter Dityaa Tanwar. Sakshi looked pretty in a black ensemble, while her daughter looked adorable in a red frock. 

5etg1i9
oloc6q88

On Friday, she wished her son by posting an adorable video with Ravie on Instagram. Along with the video, she wrote a sweet note that read, "Snap chatting thru life with my main man !!! Partners for life happie bday ravioli I love uuuuuuuuu mr kapoor." 

Take a look below: 

Ekta Kapoor welcomed her son Ravie on January 27, 2019, via surrogacy.

Featured Video Of The Day

Kriti Sanon And Mandira Bedi's Airport Diaries

Also Read

.