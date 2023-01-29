For Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Has 'Killed' All The 'Myths' About Bollywood

Karan Johar shared this picture. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar – like many other Indian film lovers – cannot stop gushing about Pathaan. The spy thriller headlined by Shah Rukh Khan has taken the nation by storm and is running to packed houses. The film has been breaking box office records after Bollywood saw a post-Covid lull at the theatres. On the third day of its release, the movie became the fastest Hindi film to breach the ₹ 300-crore mark. Needless to say, Karan Johar cannot stop praising Pathaan. In a new Instagram Stories, the filmmaker said, “Nothing matters more than a great film! The mega blockbuster success proves that excessive promotions, fear of trolling, boycott threats, just about all the myths that we as an industry propagate or believe in are redundant when a film like PATHAAN kills all of it. Old school conviction and a kick-ass trailer is what we all need!”

Karan Johar also mentioned producer Aditya Chopra, director Siddharth Anand, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan, who appears in a cameo. “So thrilled for you Adi, Sid, bhai, bhaijaan, John, DP. Rooting for you till we reach that magic number,” he added.

Upon the release of the film, Karan Johar had shared a lengthy note celebrating Pathaan. He wrote: "I don't remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one's just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma, superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk ... the hottest , beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!! Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can...."

Karan Johar added, "I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went no where he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and "boycotted" but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!!"

Towards the end, Karan Johar also mentioned about Salman Khan's cameo in the film. He wrote, "(no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped !!!!!"

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have worked together in several blockbuster hit films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.