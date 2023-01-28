Pics: Genelia-Riteish, Sohail And Others At Ashish Chowdhry-Samita Bangargi's 17th Anniversary Bash

Ashish Chowdhry-Samita Bangargi and Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh pictured at the party venue.

It was a starry evening in Mumbai on Friday, as Ashish Chowdhry and his wife Samita Bangargi celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary with their friends. The couple hosted a grand party, which was attended by Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh, Mandira Bedi, Sohail Khan, Dino Morea, Jennifer Winget, Shamita Shetty, Aamir Ali and others. The couple looked adorable as they posed for the shutterbugs. Samita looked pretty in a violet dress, while Ashish looked dapper in a black shirt and blue jeans. Check out the pictures below:

A day ago, Ashish Chowdhry and Samita Bangargi celebrated a pre-anniversary with their friends and shared several images on Instagram. The party was attended by Mandira Bedi, Shriya Saran, with husband Andrei Koscheev, and others.

In the images, Ashish looks uber cool in a white t-shirt paired with black pants, while his wife Samita can be seen in a multi-coloured ensemble paired with statement earrings. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Too cute! This year a pre-anniversary do with as much and more warmth than each passing year on that super cool terrace of the super sweet @arzanakhannafinejewelsofficial and @rahulkhannatheoriginal To more and more happiness & fun..."

Soon after Ashish shared the post, Shriya Saran commented, "You guys are the sweetest people I know," while Nakuul Mehta dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

On the work front, Ashish Chowdhry is best known for his performances in Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal and Beyhadh 2.