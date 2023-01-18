Alia-Ranbir, Kareena-Saif And Shweta-Navya-Agastya Were At Fam-Jam That's Giving This Kapoor 'Major FOMO'

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are busy with their parenting duties, took some time out to spend the night with their family. On Tuesday, the Kapoors came together for a dinner party. The usual suspects at the party were Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Shweta Bachchan and her kids Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda were also spotted at the family dinner. Now, Karisma Kapoor has offered a glimpse into their fam-jam and seeing the images, it seems it's all about laughter, candid pictures and more. Alia looks pretty in a red top paired with black pants, while Ranbir opts for a blue t-shirt and grey pants for the family get-together. Shweta and her kids can be seen in casual outfits.

On the other hand, Kareena and Karisma are setting sister goals as they twin in black sweatshirts. While Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira looks pretty in a black top paired with grey bottoms. Rima Jain-Manoj Jain and their kids, Armaan-Anissa Malhotra and Aadar Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Kunal Kapoor and his daughter Shaira, can also be seen in the images.

However, these pictures are giving "major FOMO" (Fear of missing out) to one Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Sharing the happy photos, Karisma Kapoor captioned it as "Fam Jam always the best #familylove.

Soon after she shared the post, Alia Bhatt commented, "How cute yaaa," followed by heart emoticons. Riddhima Kapoor wrote, "Major Fomo," while Neetu Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aadar Jain dropped heart emoticons.

Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra also shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Nothing like Fam Nights." Check out the post below:

Often the Kapoors are spotted hanging out together. A few days ago, the Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma, along with Saif Ali Khan and Neetu Kapoor, were spotted arriving at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's house. Karisma shared a mirror selfie in which she, along with Kareena and Saif, are posing for the camera. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Group for life."

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, coming back to Karisma Kapoor, the actress will be next seen in Abhinay Deo's Brown: The First Case.